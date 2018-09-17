Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 69.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,422 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $897.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $46.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.47 million. research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

