Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

PWV stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

