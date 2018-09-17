Cenovus Energy (CVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Cenovus Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 987,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 228,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

