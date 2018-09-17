CEEK VR Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.35 million and $809,800.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Bancor Network, RightBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00269977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.06309405 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008493 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR’s launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,247,244 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.