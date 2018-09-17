Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.1% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 327,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,976,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 15th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $144.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

