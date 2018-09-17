Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Castlight Health reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSLT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Castlight Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of CSLT opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $392.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $29,106.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,944.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $136,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,506.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,923 shares of company stock worth $367,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 34.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,919,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 495,534 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,754,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 29.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 267,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

