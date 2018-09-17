Castleark Management LLC Has $17.94 Million Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,169 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vonage worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 71,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 62,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of VG opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.95 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $3,077,649.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,587,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan Masarek sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $7,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,338,894 shares of company stock worth $32,547,811. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

