Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,609 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,935 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $38,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,558,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,014,000 after acquiring an additional 736,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,696,000 after acquiring an additional 645,350 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $58,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

