Carpetright (CPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.50

Shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 82211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.45 ($0.31).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carpetright in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Peel Hunt raised Carpetright to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74 ($0.96).

Carpetright Company Profile (LON:CPR)

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpetright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpetright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.