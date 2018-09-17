Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 16,677 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in InterDigital by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in InterDigital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC opened at $80.15 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. InterDigital had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

