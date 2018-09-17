Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of William Lyon Homes worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLH. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,643,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 394,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,767,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 347,241 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 1,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 311,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of William Lyon Homes from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other William Lyon Homes news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WLH opened at $18.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.49. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 5.77.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $519.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.27 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

