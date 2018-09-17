Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $618,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Woodward sold 5,879 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $359,677.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Vais sold 1,600 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $103,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,455 shares of company stock valued at $6,468,863 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $61.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 14.73%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.