Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 8,400 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Beazer Homes USA worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BZH. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $10,244,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,139,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 342,001 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 157.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 523,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 319,827 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 50.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 598,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 201,875 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 18.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

BZH stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 13.59. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $401.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.47.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

