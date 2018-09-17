Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,481 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $85,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 924,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,510,000 after purchasing an additional 218,248 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 693,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,937,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 304,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,768,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $205.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $158.08 and a 1-year high of $211.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

