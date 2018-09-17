Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 240.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 321,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,264 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 172,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 148,779 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,271,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.75. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $164.76.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 1,392.61%. research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

