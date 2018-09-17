Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 556 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3,792.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 36,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $4,658,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $128.36 on Monday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.68 and a one year high of $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 86.80%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.