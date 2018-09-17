Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter worth about $538,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter worth about $3,073,000.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.