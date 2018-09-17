Cambrex Co. (CBM) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.27% of Cambrex worth $74,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cambrex by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cambrex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambrex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cambrex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,401,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Cambrex news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $3,646,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,760 shares of company stock worth $20,480,077. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBM opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.39. Cambrex Co. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $67.85.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Cambrex’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cambrex Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

