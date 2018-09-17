CaliphCoin (CALC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. CaliphCoin has a market cap of $554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One CaliphCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012543 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000047 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00048425 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00109640 BTC.

CaliphCoin Coin Profile

CaliphCoin (CALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. The official website for CaliphCoin is caliphcoin.eu . CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CaliphCoin

CaliphCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliphCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaliphCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaliphCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

