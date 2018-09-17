California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $215,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $2,080,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,762,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. DA Davidson set a $1,990.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,154.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,916.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,630.56 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

