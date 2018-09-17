California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 282,767 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,767 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $165,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $138.11 on Monday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $123.96 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.09.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

