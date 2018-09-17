California Public Employees Retirement System Has $280.78 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 117,180 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of NVIDIA worth $280,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total transaction of $229,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,932 shares of company stock worth $24,452,088. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $170.16 and a 52 week high of $285.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.