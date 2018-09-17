California Public Employees Retirement System Has $191.91 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 86,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of salesforce.com worth $191,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $769,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.11 per share, for a total transaction of $828,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,644.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and sold 446,184 shares worth $64,326,375. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.97.

NYSE CRM opened at $157.49 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $158.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

