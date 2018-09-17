Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,435 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,827,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,162,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 340 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,904,585. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International stock opened at $226.09 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.72 and a twelve month high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.11. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 750.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

