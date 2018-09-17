Caesarstone (CSTE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSTE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Caesarstone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CSTE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 287,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $650.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.95. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 36.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 639,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $2,844,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 15.6% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 644,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 87,025 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

