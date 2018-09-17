Caesarstone (CSTE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSTE. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Caesarstone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of CSTE opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.11. Caesarstone has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $30.45.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.28%. Caesarstone’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 639,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth $2,844,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 644,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 87,025 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.