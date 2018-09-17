Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Holdren bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric A. Hession bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,150. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 48,437 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,508,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55,594.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 184,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 184,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($9.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

