Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Short Interest Up 41.5% in August

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 921,645 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 651,137 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $107.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.32. Cabot Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $123.76.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

