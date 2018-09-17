BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Athene by 1,542.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 224,127 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Athene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,904,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,044,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Athene by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,508,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,184 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Athene by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Athene by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Hope S. Taitz sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 122,418 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $6,155,177.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,631,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,028,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,884 shares of company stock worth $14,230,489. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

