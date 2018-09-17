BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,676 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after buying an additional 7,222,175 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,586,194.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after buying an additional 3,129,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after buying an additional 2,844,738 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 84.5% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,059,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,714,000 after buying an additional 2,316,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751,306 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.73 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.26.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.