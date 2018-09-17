BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) PT Raised to GBX 270 at Berenberg Bank

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a research report report published on Friday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the communications services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BT.A. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cfra set a GBX 240 ($3.13) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 273.13 ($3.56).

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 226 ($2.94) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.39).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Gavin Patterson sold 44,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £102,055.60 ($132,936.82). Also, insider Alison Wilcox acquired 53,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £119,276.16 ($155,368.19).

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

