Bruderman Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,293,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,801,000 after buying an additional 232,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,432,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 43,717.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,350,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,649 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 674,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $24,596,895.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,885,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 770,677 shares of company stock worth $28,061,444 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 22.12%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

