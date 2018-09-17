Bruderman Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 55.8% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $3,756,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $1,383,000. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $2,035,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9,633.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 252,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Shares of CAT opened at $144.90 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.31 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

