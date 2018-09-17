Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 60.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of UL opened at $55.79 on Monday. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.75%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

