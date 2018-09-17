Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 3.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $30,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $425,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 34.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,127,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,780,000 after buying an additional 465,314 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.75 to $46.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $43.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.