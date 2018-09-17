Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.61. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.67 billion.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$29.15 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of C$14.01 and a twelve month high of C$36.02.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

