Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Target Price at $22.75

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Titan Machinery by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 733,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Titan Machinery by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 142,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,863. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $398.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $299.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

