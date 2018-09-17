Brokerages Set Lear Co. (LEA) Price Target at $205.59

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.10. 589,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.33. Lear has a 1-year low of $156.78 and a 1-year high of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

