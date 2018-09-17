Brokerages Set Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Target Price at $29.33

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at about $2,732,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investar by 62.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 80,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 47,276 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investar by 13.0% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 209,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Investar by 86.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

ISTR traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,578. The stock has a market cap of $256.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Investar has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 15.20%. equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

