Brokerages Set Hudson Ltd (HUD) PT at $19.50

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts recently commented on HUD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of HUD stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 51.50. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hudson will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Hudson during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudson during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hudson during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hudson during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Hudson during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

