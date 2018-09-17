Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Target Price at $77.32

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $78.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

