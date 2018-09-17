Brokerages Set City Holding (CHCO) PT at $74.50

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. DA Davidson set a $77.00 price target on City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get City alerts:

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $322,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,679. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $26,253.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,156 shares of company stock worth $748,892. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,914,000 after buying an additional 116,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in City during the first quarter worth about $3,539,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in City by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 662,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in City by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in City by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,664,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

City stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.59 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.49%. equities analysts predict that City will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.