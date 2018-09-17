Brokerages Set $8.00 Target Price for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN)

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,025,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,300,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,597. The company has a market cap of $60.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.57. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 57.31% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

