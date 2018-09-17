Brokerages Expect MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) to announce sales of $201.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.70 million and the lowest is $201.41 million. MTS Systems posted sales of $201.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full year sales of $782.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $782.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $830.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $828.23 million to $832.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MTS Systems.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.63 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

MTSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ MTSC traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 81,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,777,000 after buying an additional 185,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 115,271 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 455,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 405,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 80,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

