Brokerages Expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $54.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $358.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.85%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony J. Fabiano purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.38 per share, with a total value of $34,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

