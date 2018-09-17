Brokerages Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

In other Intrepid Potash news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,546. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $159,224 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $140,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 68.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 24.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPI opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

