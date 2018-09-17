Brokerages Expect International Seaways Inc (INSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will report $52.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.75 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. International Seaways posted sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $223.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $223.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $292.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $281.90 million to $302.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.74 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $2,765,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 207,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $4,320,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,153 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,654 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 249,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 32.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 250,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,054. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $547.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of -0.98.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

