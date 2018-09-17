Brokerages Expect Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) to Post $0.04 EPS

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

GWRS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 12,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of $214.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.03. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 28.97%. research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0236 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Debra Coy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.