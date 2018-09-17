Brokerages Expect Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Genomic Health posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genomic Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of Genomic Health stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6,505.00 and a beta of 0.45. Genomic Health has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $66.52.

In related news, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $272,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,529 shares of company stock worth $6,384,105 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Genomic Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Genomic Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Genomic Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Genomic Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Genomic Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genomic Health (GHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply