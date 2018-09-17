Brokerages Expect Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Genomic Health posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genomic Health.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genomic Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of Genomic Health stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6,505.00 and a beta of 0.45. Genomic Health has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $66.52.

In related news, COO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $272,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,529 shares of company stock worth $6,384,105 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Genomic Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Genomic Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Genomic Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Genomic Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Genomic Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genomic Health (GHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.