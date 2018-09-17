Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

